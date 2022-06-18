Armed Forces Day 2022



Posted on Friday 17th June 2022

Armed Forces Week 2022, taking place from the 20-26 June, is Blackpool’s opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.

To mark the national event, we are welcoming serving military personnel, veterans and cadets, with a wide range of activities and there are lots of different ways you can show your support.

Here’s some of what’s taking place:

Armed Forces Week – Flag Raising Ceremony | 20 June, 10:30am

Location: Blackpool Town Hall, Talbot Square, Blackpool FY1 1AD

Blackpool Armed forces week officially begins with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the Town Hall.

Fylde Memorial Arboretum | 24 June, 11:00am – 12:30pm

Location: Millennium Grove, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LY

Founded by Don Aiken, a D-Day Veteran and located in the fields next to Moor park school, the Fylde Memorial Arboretum stands as an area of remembrance that provides the service associations, and the people of Blackpool and the Fylde, a place of peace and beauty in which to remember their fallen comrades and loved ones.



As part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee will host a service of dedication at the centre of the Memorial Arboretum’s Glade area.

National Armed Forces Day | 25 June, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Hangar 42 Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool Airport, Squires Gate Lane, FY4 2QY

This year Blackpool’s Armed Forces Day event will take place at Blackpool Airport, partnering with the Spitfire Visitor Centre, Hangar 42.

Throughout the day, a range of activities and displays will be taking place at the Airport to mark the vital role that the UK Armed Forces have played in the past, are currently taking part in and their potential roles in the future.

The Spitfire Visitor Centre this year focuses on the Royal Air Force in World War Two and the part played by Groundcrews and Aircrews serving at RAF Squires Gate.

The team of volunteers will bring to life the realities of wartime Blackpool and sacrifices’ rolls played by the local residents, in supporting the War effort.

Entry to the Spitfire Visitor Centre: Adults: £6 | Children 8-16: £4 | 7 and under: Free.

Entry is FREE for serving members of the UK Armed Forces and Veterans and their family members upon production of ID such as MOD 90, Veterans badge etc… (max 4 per party)

No pets allowed inside H42. Free car parking and disabled facilities.

Sunday Morning Service & Parade | 26 June, timings: Assemble from 10:30, Service 11:00, Parade approx 11:30

Location: Blackpool Cenotaph/Promenade

Blackpool comes together to honour and unite Britain’s Armed Forces past, present and future in an emotional and fitting tribute to the Armed Forces Past, Present and Future.



Attending the service will be veteran’s associations, cadets, serving military as well as their friends, families and associates. Everyone is welcome to the service of appreciation that takes place within the grounds of Blackpool grade II listed War Memorial.



Following the service, Blackpool invites members of the Armed Forces, veterans and cadets to join in the military parade. Friends, family and members of the general public are invited to line the route, cheer and wave.



Those wanting to lay wreaths may do so after the service.

Blackpool FC Community Trust Events | 21 June – 25 June 2022

​In the lead-up to Armed Forces Day, Blackpool Football Club Community Trust are holding events to celebrate the occasion:

On Tuesday 21 June, local veterans are invited to attend a free Stadium Tour at Bloomfield Road.

On Wednesday 22 June, their weekly NAAFI Break will be taking place at The Corner Flag at Bloomfield Road Stadium. Armed Forces veterans are encouraged to come along to enjoy a bacon or sausage sandwich and a cup of NATO tea or coffee for a small donation of £1.

On Thursday 23 June, their Veterans Walk and Talk sessions and Forces Football provide an opportunity for veterans to come together in celebration of the event.

On Friday 24 June, transport will be provided by Blackpool FC Community Trust for any veterans wishing to attend the Fylde Memorial Arboretum & Community Woodland for a memorial service.

On Saturday 25 June, Blackpool FC Community Trust are planning a trip for veterans to attend the Open Day event in Hangar 42 at Blackpool Airport.

If you would like to join any of the trips or activities mentioned above, please contact Tony at info@bfcct.co.uk or call 01253 348691

Armed Forces Covenant

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated fairly and should not face disadvantages when seeking to access public or private goods and services in the UK.

The Covenant is a voluntary pledge. Organisations may choose to sign up in order to demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces Community and for the principles of the Covenant. All organisations – public, private or voluntary and small, medium or large – are welcome to sign the Covenant.”

Organisations can sign up here.

Step back in time

Did you know Blackpool maintained its tourism offer throughout World War Two and gave many holidaymakers, and soldiers on leave, a chance to temporarily escape and forget the horrors of war? The town also had two operational RAF airfields and even manufactured bomber aircraft.

Heritage Blackpool has been working closely with Blackpool Gazette, a local newspaper which has been delivering and reporting on life and events in Blackpool for over 100 years, to archive important moments in history for us to view in years to come.

In 2020, Blackpool Gazette kindly provided more than 120 digitised images of Blackpool during WW2 from their archive – and you can view them for free! These photos offer a glimpse into the past to see how the UK’s most loved seaside resort played a crucial role throughout the war. Discover Blackpool’s war-time history here.

Get your children involved

There are plenty of opportunities for children to learn all about World War I and World War II. Visit Blackpool have uploaded some colouring sheets online which are a useful way to introduce the importance of veterans and our Armed Forces to your little one. All you need to do is download and print. Happy colouring!



Posted on Friday 17th June 2022