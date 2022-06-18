Armed forces flag raising ceremony

A celebration to mark the beginning of Armed Forces Week will be held outside City Hall on Monday 20 June.

Members of the public are invited to watch the civic procession, including standards and the special flag – which will be hoisted in a flag-raising ceremony starting at 9:45am.

Guests are invited by the Lord Mayor of Norwich Councillor Dr Kevin Maguire and Sheriff, Caroline Jarrold, as well as standard-bearers and representatives of the armed forces, past and present.

The Lord Mayor said; “This is a special day to mark the start of Armed Forces Week. An opportunity to celebrate and honour current and former members of our Armed Forces community.”

The procession will leave City Hall at 9:45am for the flag-raising to the left-hand side of the building (The Forum end)

There will be a short welcome speech from the Lord Mayor, followed by a prayer from Reverend Catherine Waddams of St Peter Mancroft church. The flag will then be raised.

Armed Forces Day is an annual opportunity to thank the Armed Forces community for their work and to learn more about life in the Armed Forces.

This year, Armed Forces Day is on 25 June and Armed Forces Week starts on Monday 20 June.