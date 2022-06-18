Chichester’s Summer Street Party returns this July: Chichester District Council

The event is also being held in conjunction with the popular Cross Market & More a mixed street market celebrating local designers, makers and producers.

Visitors can expect to find a wealth of family friendly activities, an array of local food vendors, and many local businesses offering giveaways along Chichester’s high-street.

The street party and market, which will take place between 10am and 4pm, will also feature:

Music from various local artists including Steel Band Sussex.

Delicious street food and drinks from local vendors.

In store events, competitions, and giveaways in high street businesses.

Children’s entertainment including a live magic act, free face painting, carousel, trampolines, bubble performer and a reptile encounter.

Interactive challenges from local partners including, Goodwood, Scouts and Everyone Active.

Market stalls from local small businesses owners in the area.

Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “After the success of the Summer Street Party last year, we are excited to be bringing it back to once again showcase all that Chichester has to offer.

“This council-led event is run in collaboration with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) and will give visitors the chance to browse shops and businesses — from unique and independent stores to major brands.

“In response to visitor feedback, the 2022 event will take place on a Sunday and will run for the whole day, so there is even more time for people to enjoy the fun, food and festivities.

“Combining the Summer Street Party with the Cross Market & More event will bring even more vibrant stalls and entertainment for visitors to experience, showcasing the range of talent we have in our area from entrepreneurs and dancers, to singers, artists and more. The Cross Market & More was introduced last year and has been a popular addition to Chichester’s proud market tradition, with people coming from far and wide to visit.

“As well as stalls and entertainment, there will also be plenty of activities for children to enjoy, including face painting, a live magic act and a carousel! We cannot wait to welcome people back to this fantastic event, where there really is something for everyone.”

