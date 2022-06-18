Council confirms plans for traffic-free bridge at Chiverton as part of Saints Trails project

Proposals to build a bridge for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders over the dual carriageway at Chiverton will go ahead, Cornwall Council has confirmed.

The bridge will form part of the Saints Trails route linking St Agnes and Threemilestone and is expected to be completed by winter 2023.

Councillor Philip Desmonde, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “We are committed to providing the infrastructure to help residents and visitors make healthy and sustainable choices about how they travel.

“I have been assured by the conversations with stakeholders and our communities that there is a need for this bridge, which will give additional, quality provision for those wanting to make their journeys on foot or by bike.

“Around a third of journeys to work which are less than 5km long are made by car and this is much higher in some towns.

“Road transport is a large contributor of carbon dioxide emissions and if we’re serious about tackling the issues of climate change then we all need to look at how we travel.”

Nick Simmonds-Screech, Project Director for National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross scheme, said: “One of the key benefits of our A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade is to improve and increase connectivity for local communities living alongside the route.

“The connectivity is not only focussed on road users but also walkers, cyclists and horse riders in the area and both National Highways and Cornwall Council are keen to provide as much safe access across the new route as possible.

“As part of the Development Consent Order requirements, an underpass near the Chiverton roundabout has been included to mitigate the severance of the new route for non-motorised users.

“The council’s bridge scheme forms part of the Saints Trails initiative and will provide further, increased provision for cyclists and other non-motorised users to cross the busy A30 route.”

Cornwall Council is investing £2m into the Saints Trails with the majority of the funding (£11.9m) for the project coming from National Highways as part of its programme to provide environmental, social and economic benefits to the people, communities and businesses who live and work alongside the strategic road network. The St Agnes to Threemilestone Saints Trail project is receiving £5.15m from the England European Regional Development Fund and £1.289m from the Local Transport Plan.

Story posted June 17, 2022

Notes to editors

The St Agnes to Threemilestone Saints Trail project is receiving up to £5,158,456 of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the Managing Authority for European Regional Development Fund. Established by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations. For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding.