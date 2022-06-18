Fantastic feedback for students making a difference as hospital volunteers

Two Health & Social Care students have been praised for their commitment to voluntary work experience, really making a difference for patients and visitors at a London hospital.

Tanjina Bishash and Shakila Zaman have both given ‘amazing support’ to staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Woolwich – first in the Covid vaccination centre and then in the phlebotomy clinic.

The students, who are studying Level 3 Health & Social Care at Tower Hamlets campus, have been based at the hospital as volunteers since October 2021 and have received excellent feedback.

Shakila said: “The experience we’re getting is fantastic. You couldn’t replicate it in any other way. We get to speak to so many different people – nurses, receptionists, patients and visitors – so we’re really building our communication skills.”

Tanjina added: “Rewarding is by far the best word to describe our experience so far. We feel connected to the NHS Trust and the staff, like we’re a really valued asset and appreciated. We have really enjoyed meeting so many different people.”

The girls have been stationed at the self check-in points where patients go for blood tests.

“We see people looking a little unsure, reading their letters and looking up at the signs, so we step in to help them get checked in and find the right location for them,” Tanjina said. “It’s great to feel that you have put them at ease right away. We want their first connection when they arrive to be a positive one, smiling and helpful.”

Amanda Heary, Work Placement Officer at New City College, says students can be a little nervous when they first start volunteering, but she always sees them grow in confidence. ”It’s such an important part of their studies. Thank you to everyone at Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust for making our students feel so welcome and valued. They feel part of the team and it is wonderful for the college to hear that they are making such a good impression and are very much appreciated by the hospital.”

Sarah Caroll, from the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust said: “We are proud of the students for making a difference. Volunteers Week, which ran from 1-7 June gave us the perfect opportunity to thank all our volunteers for the huge support they provide to staff, patients and visitors.”