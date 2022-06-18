Fly-tipping warning card – Coventry City Council

A new fly-tipping warning postcard is being delivered in neighbourhoods where the Council has dealt with issues of dumped waste.

The postcard is being delivered to residents in neighbourhoods where the Council has recently caught people fly-tipping, to encouraging households to get in touch anonymously if they witness any further incidents.

The Council is increasing its efforts to catch fly-tippers and are contacting residents to encourage them to report issues where they live.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Cabinet Member for Policing and Equalities, said: “We are getting tougher on fly-tipping and want to ensure that residents know that our enforcement officers are working actively in the city.

“We want people to know where we have taken action and when we have successfully caught the culprits.

“We know the vast majority of people dispose of their waste responsibly and get frustrated when they see other people flout the law.

“It’s about having a two-way line of communications between ourselves and the public.

“The more evidence we can get the more success we have.”

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and people will be prosecuted once evidence is gathered.

Anyone can report fly-tipping anonymously by going to https://www.coventry.gov.uk/flytipping or calling 08085 834333.

The website also has advice on disposing of bulky waste.