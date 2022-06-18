How UON is supporting Refugee Week 2022

Refugee Week 2022 is taking place from 20-26 June and the theme this year is healing, with national celebrations of community, mutual care, and the ability to start again.

The University of Northampton is coordinating events with Northampton Town of Sanctuary and Delapre Abbey to mark the awareness week:

Monday 20 June, 1pm – Seeking Sanctuary Service

This service of remembrance is for all those who sought sanctuary in the past, and for those seeking sanctuary in the present.

Location: University of Northampton’s Memorial Garden, Nunn Mills Road, Northampton, NN1 5PA (parking available at Midsummer Meadow car park).

Monday 20 June, 7.30pm – In Conversation with Amir Darwish

Amir is a British Syrian poet and writer who is studying for his PhD at the University. He is of Kurdish origin, born in Aleppo and currently living in London and he will talk about his experiences of coming to Britain as an asylum seeker in 2003.

Location: Delapre Abbey, London Road, Northampton. Please book using this link.

Wednesday 22 June, 3pm – Seminar with Professor Peter Hopkins, Newcastle University.

“It’s like rubbing salt on the wound”: the impacts of Covid-19 and lockdown on asylum seekers and refugees.

Peter will discuss his report that draws upon a UK-wide survey of service providers working with or for refugees, as well as interviews with service providers, refugees and asylum seekers in Glasgow and Newcastle-Gateshead.

Location: Microsoft Teams. Save the date and time and click here on the day to join the meeting.

Thursday 23 June, 4-6pm – Refugee Support Showcase

This will bring together groups and individuals are supporting those seeing sanctuary in Northampton and surrounding areas to share effective practice, network and make new contacts.

Location: The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton.