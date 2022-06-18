Mammoths are returning to North Norfolk’s Deep History Coast

Date published: 17th June 2022

We are delighted to be supporting Break’s GoGoDiscover Trail, which returns this summer with 79 individually designed sculptures, including 24 Steppe Mammoths and 55 T-Rex

The trail will run between Monday, June 27 and Saturday, September 10. During this time there will be eight Steppe Mammoths located around North Norfolk

The Council is pleased to have purchased two Steppe Mammoths for the GoGoDiscover Trail this year.

The first mammoth, painted by local artist Phil Daniels, is a realistic painting of a mammoth like the one discovered the Steppe Mammoth in North Norfolk.

The sculptures can be found along North Norfolk’s Deep History Coast, with Margaret’s Mammoth in East Runton, and the climate change themed Lumi – the Council’s second mammoth – taking residence in Cart Gap, the last stop on the Discovery Trail.

Break is an East Anglian charity that works to better the lives of children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

The GoGoDiscover Trail is helping to raise funds for the charity through sponsored hikes and beach cleans, trail app downloads, trail maps, raffle tickets, merchandise and ultimately auctioning off the sculptures at the end of September.

We would like to encourage people of all ages to find the mammoths, learn about the county, raise awareness and funds for the charity Break.

Cllr. Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for Leisure, Wellbeing and Culture said:

“We are so pleased to have eight Steppe Mammoths around the District as part of Break’s GoGoDiscover Trail. We hope that these Steppe Mammoths will be a striking addition to North Norfolk’s Deep History Coast”