Modeshift STARS for active travel awarded to St Basils

St Basils, an organisation that works with young homeless people in Birmingham, has gained Modeshift STARS accreditation for its efforts to encourage active travel.

Cllr Liz Clements, cabinet member for transport, presented the team with the bronze level award.

The Modeshift STARS scheme is accredited to organisations that encourage their staff to take up more active modes of travel when commuting to work such as walking, cycling or using the bus, train or tram.

Cllr Clements said: “St Basils has done an excellent job increasing levels of walking, cycling and other forms of sustainable travel among its staff by delivering a Good Travel Plan that includes a range of sustainable travel initiatives.

“Organisations taking part in this scheme are making a real contribution to more sustainable living, reducing air pollution in the city and supporting our net-zero emissions target. Thank you St Basils for your efforts, and I would urge other companies yet to be involved to join. You can make a real difference.”

Mandy Blizzard, head of ICT at St Basils, said “St Basils is thrilled to have been presented with the Bronze level award, and we are actively chasing the Silver level. Thank you so much.”

The organisation has an Environmental Action Group and actions in their Travel Plan include:

Enabling cycling to site:

Increased cycle parking through Park That Bike scheme (funded through Active Travel Fund)

Cycle security improved through installation of CCTV

Provision of lockers for helmets/clothing etc.

Dr Bike cycle maintenance session held and well attended

Discouraging car use to site:

Review of parking policy with a permit system

Removal of any staff reimbursement for Clean Air Zone charges

Smarter working practices:

Agile working policy

Use of web and teleconferencing facilities to limit travel for meetings

Promotion of active and sustainable travel:

Two Sustainable Travel Champions lead on sharing active/sustainable travel info/events with staff and young people they work with

Staff and visitor information updated with walking, cycling and public transport options