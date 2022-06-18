Targeted enforcement proposed to improve private rented housing in Bournemouth



Posted on Wednesday 1st November 2017

A targeted enforcement proposal to tackle rogue landlords and poor quality rented housing standards is being considered by Councillors at Cabinet on 8 November 2017.

The recommended approach follows a 16-week public consultation to gather views on a proposed Selective Licensing scheme for Boscombe and the surrounding areas.

The Council received strong support from residents for a Selective Licensing scheme whilst landlords were opposed and the consultation also raised some issues with the licensing proposal itself. All feedback has been carefully considered as part of an options appraisal and this has resulted in the recommendation of targeted enforcement across Bournemouth and not to progress Selective Licensing at this time.

If approved, the existing ‘Operation Galaxy’ scheme currently operating in Boscombe, will be delivered borough-wide. The Council, together with partners such as the police and fire service will take a targeted and evidence based approach, prioritising areas where anti-social behaviour, crime and housing standards are a significant issue and have a negative impact on the local community.

Councillor Robert Lawton, Cabinet Member for Housing said: “I am pleased to present a proposal which considers the needs of the community in Boscombe, East Cliff and Springbourne as well as the rest of Bournemouth. We remain committed to dealing with poor housing standards and inadequate management of housing in the private rented sector and the impact this has on our communities. We will target rogue landlords who take advantage of vulnerable tenants and will liaise closely with landlords who want to provide good quality accommodation and who work with us when things go wrong. This proposal will deliver what is needed for our priority areas and make a tangible difference to the lives of many of our residents.”

Cabinet will also consider a revised Private Sector Housing Enforcement Policy which will underpin the enforcement approach to be applied.