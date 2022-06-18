Weekly roadworks update – June 17

Worn-out road surfaces in Wincolmlee will be resurfaced starting next week.

From Monday 20 June, reconstruction and resurfacing work will be carried out to the following areas:

Cumberland Street – between Swann Street and Wincolmlee

– between Swann Street and Wincolmlee Wincolmlee – between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street

These sections of road will be closed in both directions for the duration of the works, which are expected to last about four weeks.

Full details here

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

Location Start date Due date Summary of works Utility/HCC name A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place 01 May 2020 01 May 2025 Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre. National Highways A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road 26 October 2021 30 April 2024 Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme. National Highways Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade 04 October 2021 01 April 2023 Brunswick Arcade demolition. Contraflow in place until April 2022. Lane closure in place until Sept 2022. HCC – MP&I Calvert Lane 16 May 2022 10 July 2022 Carriageway resurfacing scheme from approximately 50m north of Boundary Way to Calvert Lane fire station. Road closed. Diversion in place. Access to be maintained at all times. HCC – MP&I Chapman Street 04 July 2022 08 July 2022 Replacement / full site refurbishment of traffic signals and controller. Multi-way signals. StreetScene – Traffic Signals Charles Street 04 April 2022 20 June 2022 Works between Francis Street and Bridlington Avenue, including work in the carriageway and footpath. Removal of existing line markings, installation of new gullies and kerbs to construct off-road cycle track. New surfacing and line markings. Multi-way signals, to be manned at peak times. HCC – MP&I Cleveland Street 20 June 2022 08 July 2022 Movement of traffic island. Near junction of Bedford Street. Lane closure. Two-way signals to be in place for one night only. HCC – MP&I Great Union Street 23 May 2022 26 June 2022 Resurfacing / concrete repairs. Full road closure. Access to be maintained at all times for businesses via A63 / Clarence Street. HCC – MP&I Hawthorne Avenue 20 June 2022 24 June 2022 Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am. Network Rail Hessle Road (12-month Scheme) 23 August 2021 04 September 2022 Footway reconstruction. HCC – MP&I High Street 16 May 2022 18 July 2022 Laying ducting, kerbs/ edgings, installation of cobbled paving under Myton Bridge. Multi-way signals. National Highways Holderness Road 13 June 2020 15 July 2022 Gas mains replacement work. From junction of Franklin Street to opposite junction of Williamson Street. Lane closure in carriageway. Footway closed (a walkway will be available). Access/egress to all junctions. TM to be removed as works progress along Holderness Road. All works areas to be a maximum of 100m. East Riding DSP Replacement/ Northern Gas Networks Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8) 04 January 2022 11 September 2022 Full footway reconstruction scheme. MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design Park Street 06 June 2022 17 June 2022 Replacement of gas main. Westbound road closure (Caughey Street to Spring Bank). No access from Spring Bank. Access from Park Street to Spring Bank still available. Northern Gas Network Priory Way 01 April 2022 31 March 2023 Major improvement scheme. HCC – MP&I Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street 01 April 2021 01 July 2022 Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout 23 April 2021 01 July 2022 Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed. HCC – MP&I / Colas Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road 25 April 2022 29 July 2022 Renew footpaths and kerbs. Leads Road closed westbound between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout during works. HCC – MP&I COLAS Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road 29 July 2022 01 August 2022 Carriageway resurfacing. Leads Road closed in both directions between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout from 7pm on Friday 29 July to 6am on Monday August 1. HCC – MP&I COLAS Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road 03 May 2022 01 July 2022 Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction. HCC – MP&I Wincolmlee / Cumberland Street 20 June 2022 17 July 2022 Carriageway resurfacing and concrete repairs. Road closures on Cumberland Street (between Swann Street and Wincolmlee) and Wincolmlee (between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street). HCC- MP&I



