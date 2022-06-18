Saturday, June 18, 2022
23 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Weekly roadworks update – June 17

Post Views: 74

Friday, 17 June 2022
Categories: News, Transport & Streets
Tags: Hull weekly roadworks update, Roadworks

Worn-out road surfaces in Wincolmlee will be resurfaced starting next week.

From Monday 20 June, reconstruction and resurfacing work will be carried out to the following areas:

  • Cumberland Street – between Swann Street and Wincolmlee
  • Wincolmlee – between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street

These sections of road will be closed in both directions for the duration of the works, which are expected to last about four weeks.

Full details here

Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Contraflow in place until April 2022. Lane closure in place until Sept 2022.HCC – MP&I
Calvert Lane16 May 202210 July 2022Carriageway resurfacing scheme from approximately 50m north of Boundary Way to Calvert Lane fire station. Road closed. Diversion in place. Access to be maintained at all times.HCC – MP&I
Chapman Street04 July 202208 July 2022Replacement / full site refurbishment of traffic signals and controller. Multi-way signals.StreetScene – Traffic Signals
Charles Street04 April 202220 June 2022Works between Francis Street and Bridlington Avenue, including work in the carriageway and footpath. Removal of existing line markings, installation of new gullies and kerbs to construct off-road cycle track. New surfacing and line markings. Multi-way signals, to be manned at peak times.HCC – MP&I
Cleveland Street20 June 202208 July 2022Movement of traffic island. Near junction of Bedford Street. Lane closure. Two-way signals to be in place for one night only.HCC – MP&I
Great Union Street23 May 202226 June 2022Resurfacing / concrete repairs. Full road closure. Access to be maintained at all times for businesses via A63 / Clarence Street.HCC – MP&I
Hawthorne Avenue20 June 202224 June 2022Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am.Network Rail
Hessle Road (12-month Scheme)23 August 202104 September 2022Footway reconstruction.HCC – MP&I
High Street16 May 202218 July 2022Laying ducting, kerbs/ edgings, installation of cobbled paving under Myton Bridge. Multi-way signals.National Highways
Holderness Road13 June 202015 July 2022Gas mains replacement work. From junction of Franklin Street to opposite junction of Williamson Street. Lane closure in carriageway. Footway closed (a walkway will be available). Access/egress to all junctions. TM to be removed as works progress along Holderness Road. All works areas to be a maximum of 100m.East Riding DSP Replacement/ Northern Gas Networks
Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 202211 September 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
Park Street06 June 202217 June 2022Replacement of gas main. Westbound road closure (Caughey Street to Spring Bank). No access from Spring Bank. Access from Park Street to Spring Bank still available.Northern Gas Network
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street01 April 202101 July 2022Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout23 April 202101 July 2022Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road25 April 202229 July 2022Renew footpaths and kerbs. Leads Road closed westbound between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout during works.HCC – MP&I COLAS
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road29 July 202201 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Leads Road closed in both directions between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout from 7pm on Friday 29 July to 6am on Monday August 1.HCC – MP&I COLAS
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road03 May 202201 July 2022Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction.HCC – MP&I
Wincolmlee / Cumberland Street20 June 202217 July 2022Carriageway resurfacing and concrete repairs. Road closures on Cumberland Street (between Swann Street and Wincolmlee) and Wincolmlee (between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street).HCC- MP&I


Source link

Show More

Related Articles