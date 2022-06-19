Children lay the building bricks of Exeter’s future at museum exhibition

The building bricks of Exeter’s future are going on display at an exhibition at the city’s popular Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery (RAMM).

School children will see their designs for the future go on public display at the Brick by Brick: A LEGO® brick history of Exeter exhibition which opens on Saturday 18 June.

The exhibition features nine models from Exeter’s vibrant history, all made out of LEGO®.

On top of that, the exhibition will also feature entries from a competition where primary school children in Exeter, Teignbridge and East Devon, were tasked with designing and building a model for Exeter’s future.

The competition was the idea of Building Greater Exeter, who teamed up with RAMM to engage and encourage pupils to think about construction in a fun and creative way and to raise awareness of the different roles in the sector.

As well as producing their design in LEGO® bricks, the children were asked to state what their design was, why would they like it, what the environmental impact would be and what sustainable construction methods might be used?

More than 30 schools entered and the top three designs (in alphabetical order) – which will go on display at the exhibition, were:

Awliscombe CofE Primary School – for their model of multi-purpose building including a museum, skate park, well-being garden and medical bay

Ide Primary School – for their model of a house of the future with a flying car and wind turbine

St Leonards CofE Primary School – for their model of a disability centre with sensory garden and swimming pool

Starcross Primary School was highly commended for their model of an eco-friendly building with roof garden and solar panels.

The standard of entries was extremely high and the judges had a tough time picking just three from the 31 entries.

The judging panel was made up of representatives from RAMM, Morgan Sindall, SDS Engineering Consultants, Constructing Excellence SW, Willmott Dixon and Liveable Exeter.

The judges were so impressed with the creativity the students displayed and the variety of models submitted, from ‘homes for the homeless and refugees, to space museums, aquariums and floating stages’, to name just a few.

All of the schools will now keep the LEGO® for ongoing construction activities or clubs at their schools. To celebrate the participation and imagination of all the children that got involved with this competition, RAMM are hosting a celebration event this weekend (18-19 June) to display as many models as possible.

Brick by Brick runs from 18 June until 11 September. Those visiting the exhibition will be able to embark on a time travelling adventure, journeying from the deepest recesses of Devon’s prehistoric past to Exeter’s dreams of a greener future… all lovingly recreated in LEGO® bricks.

People will be able to dive into Jurassic seas where menacing ichthyosaurs prowl, relax in a recreated Roman bathhouse, defend the city from the walls of Rougemont Castle, or glimpse inside the newly built St Sidwell’s Point leisure centre.

Each miniaturised LEGO® brick model explores a different point in Exeter’s vibrant history, from its origins in the days of the Roman Empire to the glorious heights of its famous woollen trade, and from the tragedy of the Second World War to its transformation into a ‘garden city’ of the near-future.

Filled with fun and humour, and accompanied by objects from RAMM’s collection, children’s playzones, trails and more, this LEGO® brick story of our city will delight children of all ages.

Museum entry is free. Brick by Brick exhibition tickets are priced from £2.50 to £4.50 and activities and events are bookable and priced individually.

More information and tickets available at rammuseum.org.uk/brick-by-brick