Council meetings for July 2022

The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for July. All meetings to take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

Friday 1 July

2.00pm Constitution Committee

Monday 4 July

2.00pm Health and Wellbeing Board

Thursday 7 July

10.00am Audit and Governance Committee

Tuesday 12 July

10.00am Emergency Planning Joint Committee (to be held at the Emergency

Planning Annex, Stockton Police Station, Bishop Street, Stockton-On-

Tees)

Wednesday 13 July

10.00am Planning Committee

Thursday 14 July

6.00pm Full Council

Monday 18 July

2.00pm Safer Hartlepool Partnership

Tuesday 19 July

10.00am Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee

4.00pm Children’s Services Committee

Wednesday 20 July

10.00am Children’s Strategic Partnership

Tuesday 26 July

10.00am Finance and Policy Committee

3.00pm Neighbourhood Services Committee

Wednesday 27 July

10.00am Planning Committee

Thursday 28 July

10.00am Adult and Community Based Services Committee

2.00pm Audit and Governance Committee

All meetings are now being held in person. Members of the public are able to attend with spaces being available on a first come, first served basis. Those wishing to attend a meeting should phone (01429) 523568 or (01429) 523019 by midday 1 working day before the meeting. However, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.

Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk.