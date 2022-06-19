How to stay safe when the weather heats up  

With hot weather forecast this week, it’s important that you do everything to protect your friends and family.

Severe heat can be very dangerous but there are some simple things you can do to minimise its effects.

To keep yourself, your family and neighbours safe, make sure you check the news for information on the weather and air quality alerts. If the weather is going to be extremely hot, plan your day to avoid the heat and make sure you drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Thames Water filling stations are available on Majestic Way, Mitcham, Colliers Wood High Street, outside Raynes Park train station, outside Morden tube station, so if you’re visiting those areas take a refillable bottle with you.

Prepare ahead and make sure you know how to keep your home cool during the hottest times. Remember that cars also get extremely hot so do not leave pets or children inside for any length of time.

Look out for the symptoms of heat-related illness:

Heatstroke can present through weakness, faintness, headache, muscle cramps, feeling sick, heavy sweating and thirst

Heat exhaustion can cause confusion, seizures and loss of consciousness

If you notice anyone suffering these symptoms try to cool them down using advice from Beat the Heat and call NHS 111 if you continue to have concerns or 999 in an emergency if they have serious symptoms like loss of consciousness, confusion and seizures

Councillor Peter McCabe, Merton Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the summer weather but also be safe.

“Extremely hot weather can be dangerous but there are some simple things you can do to keep yourself and your family safe.

“Preparation is the key so keep an eye on weather forecasts and make sure you have everything you need if the temperature is going to rise.

“Make sure you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of cool drinks and keep out of the sun when it’s at its hottest.”

Remember, there are some people who are more at risk from the effects of extreme temperatures. This includes young children, older people and people with pre-existing health conditions.

For some top tips on keeping your cool, check out Merton’s website.

Climate change is contributing to hot weather becoming more frequent, so as well as keeping ourselves safe in the short term and looking out for others, it is important that we all contribute to addressing climate in the long term. Find out more about how you can help reduce the impacts of climate change.

The Government also has guidance on how to Beat the Heat.