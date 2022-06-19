Liverpool states its intention to host Eurovision

Following the announcement that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest could be held in the UK, Liverpool has officially offered to host the event in solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Broadcast Union has today confirmed it is looking for another location to be home to the competition due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As England’s only UNESCO City of Music, Liverpool has officially thrown its hat into the ring, promising to pay tribute to the war-torn country if it is selected to host the prestigious event.

An approach to organisers has been made and the city is preparing to draw up plans which would look at options for venues and the opportunity to reflect Ukraine’s culture in a schools and communities programme.

Liverpool was pivotal to the post-Covid re-emergence of the live music industry, staging the world’s first music concert and nightclub event in a trial to understand how venues and events could operate safely as the pandemic regulations eased.

With an enviable events calendar that features some of the best large-scale music activities – Africa Oyé, Liverpool International music Festival and Sound City to name a few, a diverse music scene and of course being home to one of the greatest bands ever with the Beatles, Liverpool’s music credentials are second to none.

And it’s not just music where the city excels. It’s award-winning team in Culture Liverpool delivers some of the biggest events the UK has seen – the three visits of the Giants, the Cunard vessels on the Mersey and more recently the hugely successful Liverpool Football Club victory parade. All this under the leadership of Culture Director Claire McColgan who earlier this month was appointed CBE for her achievements and services to culture and arts across the country.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said:

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and would like the opportunity for Liverpool to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and in doing so pay tribute to their wonderful country.

“We are an events city and no one can stage a party like us. Culture is synonymous with Liverpool and we tick all the boxes to be next year’s host – great venues, enviable experience, a world-renowned music heritage, UNESCO City of Music status and of course the warm Scouse welcome that just can’t be beaten.

“The event would become a beacon of hope around the world and we hope that Liverpool as an unrivalled music brand is given serious consideration by the decision-makers.”

Director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan CBE, said:

“The joy, colour and exuberance of Eurovision is intrinsically Liverpool. It’s a perfect match.

“This city knows how to stage an event, and more importantly how to stage it appropriately given the circumstances in which it has come to the UK. Liverpool is committed to doing all it can to mark, honour and promote Ukraine during the event and in doing so, ensure the global platform is used to celebrate national identity, creativity and extraordinary resolve.”