National sports awards joy for volunteer coach Ria and inspirational teacher Phil

There were double celebrations for students and staff at New City College when it was announced that they had won two National AoC Sport Awards.

It’s the first time the college has ever been nominated for the prestigious awards – so to win two awards in different categories in the same year is fantastic!

The first award was won by student Ria Lee who was presented with the AoC (Association of Colleges) Volunteer Coach of the Year for her tremendous volunteering both in and out of college and her work as an Inclusion Ambassador to run Sport sessions for SEND students.

The second award was won by Sport Lecturer Phil Heseltine, who was inducted into the AoC Staff Hall of Fame for going above and beyond to give students the very best education and support possible.

Ria studies Sport at New City College Epping Forest campus, and is also part of the New City Sport Coaching Academy, which is part of the AoC Leadership programme. Because of her tireless voluntary work, around 20 students with additional needs have received weekly sport and activity sessions that they otherwise wouldn’t have had access to.

Ria also runs a multi-sports after-school club at a local primary school, has helped to organise fitness taster sessions for local secondary school pupils and is a football coach for an under-8s girls team.

Since September, Ria has accumulated over 70 hours of voluntary sports leadership and has shown an incredible commitment to her role, the college, her peers and sport.

Her tutor Sam Marsh said: “Ria is an outstanding young voluntary sports coach who shows great passion for the industry, and is always looking to help support people both in and out of sport. She has had her own barriers to overcome in her life and at times she finds things a struggle, however despite this, she never lets anyone down and always finds a way to complete her voluntary roles regardless.”