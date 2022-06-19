Passengers urged to avoid rail travel in week of strike action

Passengers are being advised to avoid travelling by train next week, amid national strike action that will force Hull’s railway station to close on three separate days.

Disruption on the rail network is expected across the country for the whole of next week, with people urged not to travel unless necessary.

After RMT members voted in favour of industrial action over pay, conditions and potential redundancies, the rail union has called a national strike on the following days:

Tuesday 21 June

Thursday 23 June

Saturday 25 June

Nationally, it is expected that only 20 per cent of all services will operate on these dates. In some areas, including Hull, there will be no services at all.

TransPennine Express, which manages Hull Paragon Interchange, says the train station will be closed on the strike days. The bus station will remain open.

All train operators will publish amended timetables on their websites, with a significant reduction in available services. Customers are being advised to travel only if journeys are essential, and to seek alternative means of transport if possible.

More information, including timetables and latest updates, is available at the following dedicated pages: