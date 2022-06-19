Penny Pie Park transformation reaches final stages

The new, improved community park facilities provided as part of the A628 Dodworth Road improvement scheme are now almost complete, with the final landscaping bringing the new outdoor spaces to life.

The council worked with tree specialists and landscape architects to identify suitable trees to be preserved by transplanting them further within the park rather than removing them. This has provided a total of 243 trees in Penny Pie Park after completion of the works, with an actual net gain of four trees.

In the new play area, visitors will benefit from a brand-new play area catering for all children, including accessible, inclusive play equipment. This also includes a full-sized, multi-use games area alongside the recycled and relocated outdoor fit gym.

The landscaping has included new grassed areas, with tons of topsoil also being provided using the council’s own production facilities at the Smithies Depot in Barnsley. This has been an environmentally friendly initiative helping to reduce costs.

An impressive gated entrance, new signage, notice boards, and new railings provide a safe and welcoming new facility that we hope residents of all ages will enjoy.

We’re really excited for people to try the new facilities, but as we enter the final stages, it is important for residents’ own safety that people do not enter closed-off areas or try the equipment just yet.

The grassed areas are now really taking shape thanks to the recent sun and rain, and we are now working hard on the final stages of the project.

We’ll be making more announcements about opening very soon.

You can check out some of the latest pictures here.