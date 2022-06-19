Plan your weekend for this year’s Lord Mayor’s Celebration

From a city centre skate park to the return of the country’s oldest carnival parade, the Lord Mayor’s Celebration is back from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 July.

The weekend begins in Chapelfield Gardens on Friday (1 July) evening when you can throw some paint at your mates and take a ride at the funfair before devouring some delicious food served by Junkyard Norwich, who will be catering for the whole weekend. For a more relaxed evening, why not check out some outdoor theatre courtesy of Crude Apache over in beautiful Waterloo Park?

Saturday 2 July is carnival day, jampacked with fun and quirky performers around the city.

Soak up the sounds of local talent across three live music stages, The Forum Stage, Lost River Stage and Maui Waui Stage. Highlights include our first ever Community Showcase, performers selected by Wild Paths Festival, The Garage Unsigned Programme and the chance to take part in Maui’s Got Talent.

Keep younger guests occupied with the traditional funfair and Kids Corner over in Chapelfield Gardens. Have a go at skateboarding and BMX’ing (or stand back in awe of the professionals) as the Chantry Cark Park is transformed into a city centre skate park – suitable for beginners as well as those with a bit of experience.

Show your support for the amazing organisations and schools taking part in the Lord Mayor’s Procession. Each have been working for weeks to prepare their creative entries to reflect the theme of ‘kings and queens’. This year’s procession starts at the earlier time of 3pm and follows a new route through the city – starting from Marsh Car Park and ending at Norwich Cathedral.

As well as bringing fun and culture to the city centre, the Lord Mayor’s Celebration is also about raising money for this year’s civic charity, Home-Start Norfolk. Representatives from this local charity dedicated to supporting parents of young children will join the Lord Mayor at the front of the procession. Either bring your change (remember that?!) or look out for QR codes on the day to make a donation.

The return of the Lord Mayor’s Celebration also means the return of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre and Great Norwich Duck Race on Sunday 3 July, as well as another day of fun in Chapelfield Gardens.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “The Lord Mayor’s Celebration brings so much to the city – a vibrant display of our rich cultural offer and talented members of the community who we have really missed seeing over the past two years.

“It is a chance for everyone to come together and support the plethora of talent taking part in many different ways across the weekend.”

The full schedule as well as transport arrangements for the weekend can be found at www.norwich.gov.uk/lmc