Residents can now claim their £150 Council Tax rebate online







Hackney Town Hall





More households in Hackney are now able to claim their £150 Council Tax rebate thanks to the Council’s new online service.

The government rebate, which does not have to be repaid, is to support people with rising energy costs and applies to Council Tax payers in Band A to D properties (around 4 in 5 households).

The Council is already making payments automatically to households who pay their Council Tax via direct debit. So far around 40,000 households have received this. Those who do not pay Council Tax by direct debit, can now apply for their rebate through the Council’s new online portal. Full details of the qualifying criteria and how to apply are set out here .