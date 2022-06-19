Residents can now claim their £150 Council Tax rebate online
Hackney Town Hall
More households in Hackney are now able to claim their £150 Council Tax rebate thanks to the Council’s new online service.
The government rebate, which does not have to be repaid, is to support people with rising energy costs and applies to Council Tax payers in Band A to D properties (around 4 in 5 households).
The Council is already making payments automatically to households who pay their Council Tax via direct debit. So far around 40,000 households have received this. Those who do not pay Council Tax by direct debit, can now apply for their rebate through the Council’s new online portal. Full details of the qualifying criteria and how to apply are set out here.
In April, the Council launched the Energy Bills Discretionary Scheme to help thousands of families that are already receiving Council Tax reduction, a type of benefit that reduces bills for those on low incomes, to receive £30 on top of the £150 Council Tax rebate announced by the government – saving them a total of £180 this year. The scheme also supports households not covered by the government’s £150 announcement.