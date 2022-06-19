Second round of funding awarded to community groups to help embrace Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Funds totalling more than £1million have been given to 247 projects in the second round of awards for a council programme designed to help people celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With the Games just over one month away, the latest round of grants means 320 initiatives across all 69 of the city’s wards have now received support worth more than £1.4million through the Celebrating Communities Small Grants Funding Scheme.

The scheme is an investment by the council to maximise the benefit and legacy of being the Proud Host City for the Games – ensuring its reach stretches beyond just the areas hosting competition or cultural events.

Ward Forums and community voting were used to help select the successful applications, to ensure the projects best met the needs and wishes of local people.

The list of grantees from Rounds One and Two of Celebrating Communities can be found on the city council’s website.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are about much more than the sporting action – Celebrating Communities funding is all about making the event relevant to people, wherever they are in Birmingham.

“The Games have the power to bring people in this city together and as the Proud Host City we’re determined that the benefits reach every district and neighbourhood.

“Projects are already doing some bold and inspirational work through the first round of funding and this second series of awards ensures residents in all of our wards have access to something local to them that helps them celebrate and feel a part of the Games.”

“This is a key part of a summer of activity that will showcase the best of Birmingham at the start of what will be a golden decade for the city.”

Notes to editors

The Celebrating Communities scheme is part of a wider £6million package assembled by the council to maximise the benefit and legacy of hosting the Games.

In total, Celebrating Communities is an investment of £2million, with work ongoing to finalise the recipients of the remaining unallocated funds, which will be announced in due course.

Of the remaining £4million, £2million has been approved for the Creative Communities Small Grants Fund and full details of the 100+ successful applications are set to be announced imminently.

The final £2million is targeted at supporting learning, equalities and physical activity. This includes £500,000 on a Stronger Communities programme.

Celebrating Communities Grants were made available to run initiatives which deliver against one of three themes: ‘Get Active’, ‘Ready, Steady, Fun’ and ‘Celebrating Culture’ – which are described as follows:

Getting Active – encouraging communities to get out and get active by participating in sports and recreational activities. The overriding aim should be to encourage residents, of all abilities and ages, to engage in physical activity and improve their health and wellbeing. This could, for example be anything from running to gardening and walking – it isn’t restricted to traditional/organised sport.

Ready, Steady, Fun – delivering community projects to ensure a local area is Games ready (e.g. by improving communal space, and hosting community celebrations to connect people and foster civic pride).

Celebrating Culture – developing community-led cultural events and initiatives that encourage intergenerational activities. Proposed schemes should harness the power of culture to bring people together, celebrate their identities, Birmingham’s place in the Commonwealth and the culture, heritage and stories of their communities.

The scheme has allocated funding across the city’s wards using a formula that takes into account local deprivation data and the size of the ward.

Wards with one councillor received between £11,100 and £17,500. Wards with two councillors received between £22,200 and £35,000.

The Celebrating Communities fund is designed to: