University receives £5.65m to transform research into impact

The University of Manchester has received £5.65m funding from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Impact Acceleration Account (IAA), in order to turn its cutting-edge research into innovative solutions for businesses, charities and other organisations.

UKRI has invested a total of £118m in IAA funding to 64 research organisations over three years. The University of Manchester’s total combined award for 2022-2025 is the fourth largest, and the largest in the north, totalling £5.65 million. This represents IAA funding from five research councils across the arts, humanities, science and engineering.

The funding will be used to help organisations connect with University researchers working at the forefront of their discipline to improve their operations, services or products. As a result, the University is looking for organisations to come forward to take advantage of the new funding, and the expertise at Manchester.

Manchester was ranked 5th in the UK in the recent Research Excellence Framework, run by government to measure the quality of research across the sector. The University also has a strong track record in commercialising this research, as 6th in Europe according to the CWTS Leiden rankings and equal 3rd in the UK in the number of spinout companies (HEBCIS).