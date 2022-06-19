We’re announcing even more free holiday activities and meals for this Summer

Photo by Baylee Gramling on Unsplash



Children from across Devon aged 5 to 16, who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals, are invited to take up an action-packed Summer holiday this year, as part of our government-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme.

The programme is to provide free physical activities and healthy, nutritional, hot meals during school holidays, and the council has again joined up with activity providers to arrange the activities across Devon.

During the Easter holidays, more than 5,000 young people eligible for benefit-related free school meals took part in the 11,000 places available of free activities and meals programme.

And with the Summer holiday ahead, there’s now an even wider range of activities to enjoy, with 40,000 places available over the four-week period.

Activities include a range of sports and coaching opportunities; indoor and outdoor play activities; outings to local parks and beaches; magic and circus skills; film making, arts and crafts; music; cooking; theatre workshops; yoga and mindfulness, and a lot more.

Activities are free, and all come with a healthy, hot and nutritional meal provided.

Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Cabinet Member with responsibility for children’s services, said:

“School holidays can be difficult for some families, with added costs of food for example – especially now with rising food prices. For some, it can lead to a holiday experience gap, with children possibly more likely to feel social isolation and less likely to enjoy healthy exercise.

“We know, from our previous Holiday Activities and Food programmes, how much children and young people value this time, and we’re delighted once again to be working with even more providers this Summer to arrange an even fuller programme.

“We’re inviting children, young people, their parents and carers, to apply now. Please have a look at our website to see what’s happening near them.” Parents book direct with their chosen provider in their area.

The activities are available for other children too who are considered to benefit from the programme and meet the eligibility criteria.

For more information about the programme, eligibility, and details of what schemes are available, visit our website HAF providers – Summer 2022 – Education and Families (devon.gov.uk). For other enquiries, email childsc.holidayactivitiesfoodprogramme-mailbox@devon.gov.uk.