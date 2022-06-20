Back of the net! New Multi Use Games Area opens in Gildersome

Due to a lack of informal sports and recreational provision in Gildersome, Leeds City Council’s parks and countryside team have worked alongside the Gildersome Action Group and other key partners to raise the funds to deliver the new games area located on the Street Lane Recreation Ground. The team were also awarded £80,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport England.

Located between two existing football pitches, the facility is fully tarmacked and equipped with floodlights so that it can be used all year round. The site can be used for general play and activities and features basketball hoops, football goals and cricket stumps. The project also included a new footpath which links the Multi Use Games Area to the main roadside footpath to ensure it is fully accessible for all. The new facility will help work towards the council’s ambition of ensuring that all communities have access to good quality parks and green spaces and work to improve the health and wellbeing of children and adults in the nearby area.

The total project cost approximately £166,000 – £80,000 of which was National Lottery funding from Sport England. As well as this, Gildersome Action Group funded £17,000, Outer South Community Committee funded £23,000, £40,000 from Morley North s106 and £6,000 ward based Initiative Funding.

Leeds’ new Lord Mayor, Councillor Robert W Gettings joined members of the Gildersome Action Group to mark the opening of the new Multi Use Games Area.

Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP, said:

“This facility is something which has been needed for a long time in Gildersome and I’m sure it will be very well used by local residents. It is fully accessible and can be used all year round for a range of different activities so it was a pleasure to attend the opening. Investing in facilities like this is essential to ensure all communities have access to quality parks and green spaces and improving the health and wellbeing of children and people in Leeds.”

