Cabinet approves plans to deliver Cornwall Council’s key priorities

Plans outlining how Cornwall Council will deliver against its priorities were approved by the authority’s Cabinet committee today.

The Council Outcome Delivery Plans 2022-26 set out how Cornwall can grow back better, fairer and greener following the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic over the past two years.

The council’s overall objective is to work with communities for a carbon neutral Cornwall, where everyone can start well, live well and age well. This is underpinned by four priority outcomes to make Cornwall:

A brilliant place to be a child and grow up

…in a thriving, sustainable Cornwall that offers a secure home, a decent income and a great environment for all…

…within vibrant, safe, supportive communities where people help each other live well…

…all supported by an empowering and enterprising Council that offers a consistently excellent customer experience and great value for money.

The plans, which have been before the council’s scrutiny committees for input ahead of today’s meeting, contain a series of clear pledges that commit the Council to a set of actions to improve the lives of residents in Cornwall.

View the plans here

Also on today’s agenda was the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 2022-2026, which further supports the authority’s mission of improving the lives of Cornwall’s residents through ensuring opportunities for all.

The next stages of the Langarth Garden Village development, the council’s outcome delivery plans 2022-26, and the council performance report for 2021-22 were also discussed and approved by the Cabinet.

Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “Our priorities have been set after speaking to residents and understanding the issues that matter to them, and we are determined to deliver a better Cornwall for all.

“These delivery plans show how we intend to do that and will provide the platform and guidance required over the months and years ahead.

“It is a clear demonstration of how we are putting our words into action and are delivering on our ambitious manifesto.”

Published 15 Jun, 2022