Dame Lesley Regan appointed Government’s first Women’s Health Ambassador | Imperial News













A new role to help close the gender health gap and introduce the women’s health strategy in England has been filled by Professor Dame Lesley Regan.

Dame Lesley is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in the department of Metabolism, Digestion and Reproduction at Imperial College London, as well as an Honorary Consultant in Gynaecology at Imperial College NHS Trust. She has more than 40 years of experience in women’s health, with special interest in miscarriage, period problems, gynaecological surgery and menopause.

Her new role will support the implementation of the upcoming Women’s Health Strategy, which aims to tackle the gender health gap and ensure services meet the needs of women throughout their life.

Speaking about her new appointment, Dame Lesley says: “Having spent my career working with and caring for women, it is a great honour to be appointed as Women’s Health Ambassador for the first Government-led Women’s Health Strategy in England.

“This is an important opportunity to get it right for women and girls, and make a real difference to 51 per cent of our population by addressing the inequalities that exist across society. I look forward to working with women, girls, health services, charities, policy makers, the Government and other key partners to implement this strategy.”

Professor Jonathan Weber, Dean of Imperial’s Faculty of Medicine, says: “This appointment is a prestigious accolade for Lesley and I warmly congratulate her on this achievement. By working with her vast professional network and keeping patients at the forefront of her mind, I am confident that she will drive ever more positive change and benefits for women.”

“This is an important opportunity to get it right for women and girls” Professor Dame Lesley Regan

The Government’s women’s health strategy for England aims to eradicate taboos in women’s health to ensure all women feel comfortable talking about their health, as well as ensuring high-quality information and education and health services are available and accessible to women of all ages. It also aims to change the systems that contribute to the gender health gap and biases against women and their health.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid says: “The healthcare system needs to work for everyone, and I am committed to tacking inequalities which exist within it, particularly for women. Closing the gender health gap is critical for a fair health and care system in the future. I look forward to working closely with Dame Lesley on our shared mission to ensure all women feel listened to by the health and care system and are able to access the support and services they need.”

Previously, Dame Lesley has held roles as Honorary Secretary of the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and the Immediate Past President (2016-2019) of the UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

Dame Lesley will continue in her role as Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Imperial and remain in active clinical practice.