First announcements for Greenbuild 2021!

Date published: 28th September 2021

We are excited to announce just a few of the events which will be free for you to enjoy during our online Greenbuild festival from November 1st – 12th.

These events and more will be available to book online very soon.

The Rewilding Story of Wild Ken Hill

Join us on Monday 1st November at 7pm for what we hope will be a truly inspiring evening, to hear the story of Wild Ken Hill in West Norfolk told by its founder, Dominic Buscall.

Whilst Wild Ken Hill is in part about returning land to nature, the project uses a combined approach which includes regenerative farming and traditional conservation methods alongside rewilding. Dominic will be sharing with us the ideas behind the project, through to recent developments including involvement in the national effort to restore Curlew numbers and the reintroduction of beavers to the Estate in 2020.

Dominic Buscall is Founder and Project Manager of Wild Ken Hill, where he established the rewilding side of the project. He leads on external engagements and collaboration with other organisations keen to explore the benefits of the approach being taken on the Estate.

Drawing Workshop

On Thursday 4th November, get creative in this fun and informal drawing workshop with artist and illustrator Karin Eklund. Learn how to identify some of our native tree species through drawing leaf shapes and tree silhouettes. No previous experience is required and all levels of artistic ability (including none!) are very welcome.

Karin Eklund is a Cambridge-based artist and illustrator, and Associate Lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University on the BA and MA in Illustration.

Slow Fashion UK and the Fabulous Miss K

Instead of going shopping on Saturday 6th November, why not get comfy on the sofa and learn all about sustainable fashion? Cynthia Ko of Slow Fashion UK will be sharing her knowledge and exploring the difference we can all make with our shopping habits.

Cynthia is Co-Founder of Slow Fashion UK and currently advocating for environmental justice at Slow Fashion Movement.

Following Cynthia’s talk, Karen James-Welton aka the Fabulous Miss K will be joining us to share her love of all things vintage. She is an Ambassador for the Slow Fashion Movement, passionate about sustainability and helping people to discover an alternative to fast fashion and look great at any age.

Karen is a Norwich-based fashion stylist, Lifestyle Consultant, blogger and, in her own words, vintage veteran. She has a life-long passion for vintage and over 25 years’ experience in the fashion and beauty industry, having worked with some of the industry’s biggest names including Vivienne Westwood and Jean Paul Gautier.

Algae Innovation Project – Building a Seaweed Industry in East Anglia

What is the Algae Innovation Platform? Is there a need for a seaweed industry in East Anglia and what would be its benefits?

Join us on Tuesday 9th November for this fascinating talk by Rikke Nagell-Kleven, an Innovation Advisor with Hethel Innovation. Rikke will be answering these questions and exploring the opportunities – environmental and economic – that could be created for the region.

Climate Optimism for Troubled Times – Thursday 11th November

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all of the bad news about climate change, but there are reasons to be positive. In this upbeat and inspiring talk, Climate Scientist, Dr Ella Gilbert will be talking about the challenges ahead and some of the solutions.

Ella is a climate scientist, Antarctic enthusiast, and presenter. She believes that scientists have a duty to communicate their work and has been campaigning against climate change for many years.

The Hockerton Housing Project

On Friday 12th November we will be welcoming Simon Tilley, who will speak about the Hockerton Housing Project – a community of sustainable homes in Nottinghamshire. Join us to learn more about this very special place which makes sustainable living a reality. Simon will tell the story of the Project, from its inception in 1993 to its ambitions for the future.

Simon is a Director of the Hockerton Housing Project and has been there since the beginning in 1993.

More announcements will follow to please keep an eye on our channels or join our mailing list to be kept up to date: greenbuild@north-norfolk.gov.uk.