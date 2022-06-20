Golfers tee-off for NHS charity

Better Lives charity, which supports Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, is inviting local people from Bradford, Wharfedale, Airedale and Craven to sign up to their annual charity golf day to raise money for the local NHS Trust on Friday 8 July.

The charity golf day, which will be held at Shipley Golf Club in Bingley, will include a breakfast sandwich, coffee, 18 holes of golf and a meal in the clubhouse for each participant.

Paul Hogg, Director of Corporate Affairs, said: “We’d like to thank Shipley Golf Club for hosting our charity golf day and the Yorkshire Clinic for their generous sponsorship. We are celebrating 74 years of the NHS in July and look forward to welcoming companies and teams from across the district to play on this wonderful course and raise funds to help us enhance our care and services across the communities of Bradford.”

Paul Hogg added: “Our charity, Better Lives, has already funded music therapy for our dementia patients, an allotment in the community for our early intervention in psychosis service users, and life enhancing equipment on our wards. All monies raised on the day will support new and innovative projects like these which simply wouldn’t be possible without these fundraising events.”

The format for the day will be four-person teams, two from four stableford, with tee times between 9am-1pm. The price per team is £200 and all the funds raised will be used to support the services the Care Trust provides. For the non-golfers an afternoon tea fundraiser will also be happening in the club house.

Donna Oldroyd, Private Patient Manager from The Yorkshire Clinic, said: “The Yorkshire Clinic, part of Ramsay Health Care, is proud to be the main sponsors of the Better Lives Charity Golf Day event. Better Lives is set up to make real impact on the lives of people in our local community, and through our company strategy, Ramsay Cares, we will continue to support our local communities and raise awareness about the importance of health and well-being.”

The charity is reliant on the fundraising efforts of its kind supporters. Sponsorship opportunities are available at each hole, starting from £95. The golf day is open to anyone and everyone.

For keen walkers who want to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend, the Better Lives Charity is offering the opportunity to do the Brathay Trust Cross Bay walk, on Sunday 5 June 2022. The Queen’s official guide to the sands will lead the walk across the biggest expanse of tidal mudflats and sand in the UK, which is only possible to navigate at certain times of the year and under expert guidance.

The Brathay Trust Cross Bay walk will start at Arnside Promenade and finish at Grange Promenade near Grange-over-Sands. Just 15 places for this event have been secured for this event. It is £15 to register, with a suggested sponsorship donation of £75 minimum per person.

To find out more and to register for any of the charity events email: betterlivescharity@bdct.nhs.uk and speak to the Better Lives team.