Libraries declare most successful Summer Reading Challenge ever



Posted on Monday 23rd October 2017

Poole and Bournemouth libraries have declared 2017 to be their most successful Summer Reading Challenge ever, with over 6,500 children taking part.

Starting back in July to coincide with the school summer holidays. All children up to the age of 11 were able to sign up to the Summer Reading Challenge at their local Poole or Bournemouth Library. By reading six library books of their choice over the summer they could collect exclusive rewards along the way. Those who completed the challenge also received a certificate and medal.

This year’s challenge featured a crack detective agency manned by a team of clever animals, furry, scaly and slippery, the Animal Agents. The agents were out to find the source of peculiar happenings across Poole and Bournemouth’s libraries, and were helped out by local, young readers.

The challenge featured some fantastic illustrations from best selling children’s illustrator, Tony Ross.

As well as personal readers, schools in Poole also tally the amount of students that complete the challenge, and then compete for the Poole Libraries Summer Reading Challenge Schools Awards for the highest number of participants. Poole’s winning school this year was Broadstone First School, who received a special plaque to commemorate the challenge.

Cllr Mohan Iyengar, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Libraries, Borough of Poole, said: “It is wonderful to see so many young people reading, and completing this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. This is a fun challenge to get our children happily engaged in books for the longer term. Congratulations to Broadstone First School whose pupils have done tremendously well, and I hope to see many students competing again next year – even beating their own record!”

Cllr Pat Oakley, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Leisure and the Arts, Bournemouth Borough Council, said: “Our local libraries are a great resource for all ages and we are fortunate to have them spanning Poole and Bournemouth offering a range of activities and events throughout the year. I would like to congratulate those young people who took part in the challenge and a special thank you to all the Mums, Dads and Grand parents who helped the children qualify for their certificates.”

The Animal Agents theme did not just stop with the Summer Reading Challenge. Children were able to enjoy a variety of fantastic, free themed activities in all Poole and Bournemouth libraries, including theatrical storytelling events, coding sessions, and a Stop Motion animation workshop. Plus there were lots of regular fun crafts, games, and quiz sessions.