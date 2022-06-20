Liverpool is looking blooming marvellous right now
Could you pick out a Poppy or spot a blooming Buttercup? Whatever the answer, if you want to see all those wildflowers and more in their stunning full-colour glory then look no further. Liverpool has been through a wildflower revolution in recent years and if months of successive lockdowns have taught us anything, it’s that the first blooms of spring, or a rainbow of wildflowers on a hazy summer’s day can be a real balm in bewildering times.
We thought we would highlight a small selection of places in the city where the wildflower is looking particularly fabulous right now.
Everton Park
Otterspool Promenade
Wavertree Playground (The Mystery)
Sefton Park Meadows
Princes Park
Thirlmere Park
Croxteth Hall and Country Park
Walton Hall Park
Summer wildflowers may be gorgeous, but you still need to respect the land they’re on; don’t pick them, and stick to paths, roads and trails rather than wading in knee-high. It’s sometimes best to watch the extravaganza from a distance to experience the full joy of glowing flowers, happy bees and summer sunshine.