Local hospitals celebrate Biomedical Science Day

Biomedical scientists carry out a range of laboratory and scientific tests to support the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

As part of the celebrations, colleagues received approximately 200 ‘thank you’ mugs and posed with #AtTheHeartOfHealthcare banners. A selection of staff profiles were also highlighted on social media channel to promote roles in this area.

The Trust also celebrated the various colleagues that work alongside BMSs in areas such as Microbiology, Clinical Laboratory Sciences and Histopathology:

Biomedical Scientists

Clinical Scientists

Assistant Practitioners

Associate Practitioners

Higher Medical Laboratory Assistants

Phlebotomists

Mortuary Assistants

Mortuary Technical Officers

Point of Care Team

Roles within these areas are more accessible than people may think, said Sally Lowe, Senior BMS at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, who found her first role in a laboratory at a young age with just a newspaper and a keen interest in science.

She said: “I was just browsing the newspaper for jobs and stumbled across a medical laboratory assistant job at Leeds General Infirmary. I didn’t really know what the job entailed but I loved science and it sounded interesting, so I applied.”

What has followed is a nearly 25-year-long career spanning hospitals and specialities, leading her to her current senior Band 7 post with the Trust.

“I’m really glad I looked in the paper now as it gave me the start of a career that I’d not heard of, but I love.” Sally said.

“Every day is different. It’s very interesting and rewarding and I like knowing that we are helping patients.”

Interested in a career as a BMS? Go to www.dbth.nhs.uk/jointheteam/ and keep an eye out for upcoming roles.

Or, if areas such as haematology, transfusion services, clinical engineering and cardiac science sounds more appealing, consider a career as a Trainee Clinical Scientist (STP). For more information, visit the National School of Healthcare Science website here: www.nshcs.hee.nhs.uk