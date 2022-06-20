The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons in Hartlepool

Residents across Hartlepool are being encouraged to attend one of two very special beacon lighting ceremonies to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

At 9:15pm on Thursday evening, ceremonies will be held at the beacons at Seaton Carew and the Headland.

This is the first time a British monarch has marked a Platinum Jubilee, 70 years as Sovereign and the Jubilee Beacons provide an opportunity for people in Hartlepool to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.

Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “”The Queen has been a wonderful servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it is great that we are able to celebrate her reign in this way.

“I really hope people across Hartlepool will welcome the opportunity to join together on Thursday night to celebrate the amazing commitment and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen – our longest reigning monarch and the first to mark a Platinum Jubilee.”

In addition to the beacon lighting ceremonies, on Saturday evening Hartlepool Borough Council is also live streaming the Platinum Party at the Palace at Elephant Rock – our award-winning outdoor events space on the Headland. Join us from 7pm for a concert featuring the likes of Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, George Ezra and Duran Duran.

Then on Sunday 5 June, join us between 12 noon and 5pm as circus performers from across Europe take over the historic Headland – with the Headland Squircle (Town Square) and Elephant Rock being the two main pitches.

You can find a full programme of events at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee