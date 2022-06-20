Weekly Planning Applications: 16 June 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

43-45 High Street. External alterations including new door to shopfront of No.45, replacement rainwater goods and new rear wall. 22/0686/FUL (LB&CA)

British Telecom, Castle Street. Fix aluminium louvres to three sash windows on SE elevation. 22/0673/FUL (CA)

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATIONS

43-45 High Street. Various internal and external alterations including partition wall and new door to shopfront of No.45 to create separate retail unit, replacement rainwater goods on front elevation, replacement windows and wall on rear elevation, infill opening to basement and installation of steel support to replace bowed timber beam. 22/0687/LBC

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

2 Mallison Close. Single storey side extension. 22/0769/FUL*



11 Seabrook Mews. Single storey extension to replace conservatory. 22/0432/FUL*



15 Cofton Road, Marsh Barton Trading Estate. Extension to eastern elevation to provide additional warehouse space. 22/0732/FUL*

18 Chancellors Way. Rear extension. 22/0473/FUL*



30 Masterson Street. Construction of an open sided canopy in rear garden. 22/0452/FUL*



61 Collins Road. Conversion of garage, extension above and to rear of garage. 22/0750/FUL*



66 Tollards Road. Single storey side and rear wraparound extension and replacement garage. 22/0680/FUL*



311 Pinhoe Road. Single storey side and rear extension. 22/0767/FUL*



The Old Coal Yard, Exmouth Junction, Mount Pleasant Road. Approval of landscaping reserved matter for phase 2 of outline planning permission ref. 22/0037/VOC for the construction of up to 400 residential dwellings (Class C3), 65 senior living with care units (Class C2), new public open and green spaces, access road, refurbishment and extension of locally listed former water tower, and associated works. 22/0817/RES

Date: 16 June 2022