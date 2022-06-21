

Posted on Friday 20th October 2017

£2million investment to improve commuter route between Bournemouth & Poole

Commuters regularly travelling via Wallisdown crossroads are set to benefit from a major set of highway improvements following a £2 million Government grant to develop the road network.

As part of the £345.3 million National Productivity funding package to improve local roads and public transport across the country Bournemouth Council has been successfully awarded £2 million for improvements at Wallisdown crossroads on the A3049.

The National Productivity Infrastructure Fund has awarded funds to support projects across the country which will bring key benefits to local road users – such as improving access to public transport sites, opening up more roads for cyclists and addressing key local traffic ‘pinch points.’

Wallisdown crossroads is a major commuter route between Poole and Bournemouth. Serving two universities and large employment sites the route is used by approximately 26,000 vehicles a day.

Councillor Mike Greene, Cabinet Member for Transport, Cleansing and Waste said: “We’re delighted to have successfully secured this funding from central Government. Tackling congestion and implementing pedestrian and cycling improvements at Wallisdown will see positive benefits for road users, and address safety concerns for cyclists and pedestrians.”

The scheme, which has the support of the Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership, will involve reconfiguring the existing roundabout at Wallisdown to enable it to operate more efficiently and safely, alongside improvements to footways and cycleways on Wallisdown Road.

Rob Dunford, Interim Director Dorset LEP, said: “It is good to see Government supporting this project. Improving local transport links plays a key part in driving Dorset’s economy and supporting jobs and growth across the region. Dorset LEP is committed to improving connectivity through investment in transport infrastructure to help create the right conditions for businesses to thrive and for more highly skilled jobs and housing to be created.”

Officers will be working on the scheme details and subject to consultation work on the ground is likely to start in 2018.