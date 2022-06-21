Be safe on Hartlepool’s beaches

As the summer season starts to roll in, Hartlepool Borough Council is backing The Royal Life Saving Society UK’s Drowning Prevention Week, to remind everyone on how to enjoy the seaside safely.

From 23rd July to 4th September the Council’s beach lifeguards will be patrolling the beach at Seaton Carew and the Headland’s Block Sands and they’re asking everyone to follow these simple safeguards:

Follow any safety advice which the lifeguards give and take note of any beach safety signs.

Swim where the lifeguards patrol – between the red and yellow marker flags.

Never go into the water when the red flags are flying.

Don’t use inflatables in the sea – the tides, currents and wind can easily carry you far away from the shore.

When the sea conditions are rough avoid piers, slipways and promenades.

Beware of rip currents.

Think before you dive – there may be hidden dangers such as rocks, currents or insufficient depth.

Never swim on your own.

If you get into difficulty, float on your back, wait until you are calm then raise your arm and shout for help.

If you see someone in difficulty in the sea, don’t enter the water – summon a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

If you can’t swim learn how to at the Mill House Leisure Centre swimming pool, it’s a great life skill to learn.

If you’re taking children to the beach, please be aware of the following:

Don’t let your child walk to the sea line on their own – the water may be much further out than it appears, and the tides can change quickly.

Arrange a meeting point with your children in case you are separated.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Chair of Adult and Community Based Services Committee, said: “The summer months are always an exciting time for Hartlepool’seaside. We are keen to welcome visitors and residents back to our beautiful beaches, and by following these safety messages, people will be able to enjoy them in a careful and responsible manner.”

There is signage on Hartlepool beaches to reiterate the safety messages and to help you and your family have a safe, fun time. The beach safety section of the Council’s website has more information about how to best enjoy your time at the beach: www.hartlepool.gov.uk/seaside-safety