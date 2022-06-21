Celebrating a year of fantastic projects in our communities

At Cabinet next week we’ll be sharing the first Area Council and Ward Alliance annual report.

The report showcases the fantastic work that has been delivered over 2021/22 across Barnsley and celebrates the impact that this work has had in our communities.

Area Councils and Ward Alliances were introduced in Barnsley in 2013. There are six area councils in our borough, each made up of locally elected councillors who support ward alliances alongside groups of people who’ve put themselves forward to help improve the communities they live in.

With the work that Area Councils and Ward Alliances do, our communities are united by a shared sense of pride in our borough where we look after and support each other. Our Ward Alliances and Area Councils support people in Barnsley to be healthy, safe, socially active, and live within thriving, vibrant and diverse communities.

The annual report looks at some of the fantastic stories that have come out of Barnsley’s six areas in the past year.

There’s the community pantry in the Central Ward and Community Fridge in the North Area, helping those who struggle with financial problems to access food, and mental health and wellbeing sessions in the Dearne, which helped residents get involved with activities to tackle the pandemic’s effects on the community’s confidence. Volunteers and partners came together to help improve the Dell in the North East Area and Thurgoland Sports Field in the Penistone Area, creating new spaces for communities to enjoy. In the South Area, a campaign launched between the Area Team and partners to put the brakes on illegal off-road biking.

We’ll be sharing plenty of these stories and more on our Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

The report also looks at how the Area Councils’ work links into our wider Barnsley 2030 strategy as we look to make Barnsley the place of possibilities.

Cllr Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “This is the first time that an annual report has been produced for our Area Teams and Ward Alliances, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase and share the brilliant work that has taken place in this last year across our borough.”

“I’m really proud of the work we’re doing in our communities and the projects happening across Barnsley. Next year will be 10 years since we introduced the Area Council and Ward Alliance model, and we aim to celebrate and mark this significant milestone.”

Read the Cabinet papers here.

You can find out more about Area Councils, Ward Alliances, and your local area and ward on our webpage.