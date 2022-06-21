First foundations being laid for the new homes on Grange Park



Posted on Monday 20th June 2022

The foundations for the first phase of the new housing are being laid as part of the 131 new homes at Grange Park.

The £20 million project, will see the construction of 96 affordable houses, five bungalows and 30 sheltered apartments. The new homes will be partially funded by a grant from Homes England. Funding from the European Regional Development Fund will support the installation of air source heat pumps in 30 of the homes and a new cycle path.

Local firm, RP Tyson Construction Ltd has been appointed as the principal contractor for the development and 60% of the people working on site are from the local area.

Jeremy Whittle, Managing Director of Tyson Construction, said: “We are honoured to continue the relationship we have with Blackpool Council with the construction of this new affordable housing development. Blackpool is our home, we are committed to supporting the local supply chain and equally committed to creating lasting Social Value which will have a positive impact on our local community”.

The development is spilt across two sites – Chepstow Road and Dinmore Avenue. Work began at the end of last year to clear the Dinmore Avenue site behind the @TheGrange community. Now the first foundations are being laid.

Cllr Ivan Taylor, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, said:

“It is great to the work progressing so well on Grange Park. By this time next year we expect the first residents to have moved into their new homes. “We are committed to building and buying more council homes to increase the number of properties available to help local residents get the affordable rented home they are looking for. “Once this project is complete more than 400 new homes will have been built since 2018.”

The first properties are expected to be handed over in 2023.

To apply for any social housing properties in Blackpool visit www.myhomechoicefyldecoast.co.uk



