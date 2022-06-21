Leeds waterfront set to shine as festival returns with a splash

The annual Leeds Waterfront Festival is set to make a return this weekend with an exciting range of family activities, showcasing the best of city’s vibrant waterfront.

Featuring dragon boat racing, live music performances, a fun fair, street food and water sports the festival will bring the city’s waterways to life, through a celebration of the waterfront and Southbank area.

Organised by Leeds City Council alongside the Canal and River Trust, Leeds Dock, The Tetley, Citu, The Royal Armouries, and Granary Wharf, the festival begins with a launch weekend on June 25-26 and is the largest of its kind in the north.

Saturday’s highlights include the opportunity to try out kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, circus skills, and lots of other activities at Granary Wharf, as well as the famous Leeds Dragon Boat Race which will be a fantastic day of fun and furious paddling at Leeds Docks.

There will also be more family fun at Leeds Docks on the Sunday, with live music performances, street food and entertainment from 10am – 8pm. All events across the weekend are free offering great affordable family fun, a perfect way to spend a summers weekend.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Councillor Jonathon Pryor, Leeds City Council executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “I can’t wait for the return of Leeds Waterfront festival, it is fantastic weekend that brings the city’s waterways to life. A real highlight of the summer events calendar, I would encourage everyone who is free to head down and take part in the fantastic range of activities.”

Sean McGinley, Yorkshire & North East regional director at Canal & River Trust, said: “Leeds Waterfront Festival is a fantastic celebration of the city and the river which brings it to life. There’s something for everyone, from paddle sports and circus skills o arts and crafts, face painting and dancing.

“Spending time by the water makes people happier and we’re committed to making the most of this wonderful space for the benefit of the local community. Nearly 1.1 million people in our Yorkshire & North East region live within a kilometre of a waterway so come along, join the fun, and find out why they are so special.”

Alex Webb, Leeds Dock events manager said, “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Leeds Dock for the Waterfront Festival!

“Highlights include the Dragon Boat Race on Saturday 25 June and exciting music performances from The Northern JBs on Sunday 26 June. There will be also an opportunity to test your strength and try to pull a truck down the boulevard!

“In addition, there will be entertainment, DJ sets, delicious street food and kids activities across the entire weekend! The estate has also undergone many exciting changes over the past couple of years. Look out for a brand-new waterfront eatery and bar – The Canary – as well as exciting art installations and green spaces during your visit!”

More information including a full event programme can be found on the Leeds Waterfront Festival website at Leeds Waterfront Festival (leedswf.co.uk) or on social media on Facebook @leedswaterfrontfestival on Twitter @leeds_wf or on Instagram @leeds_wf.