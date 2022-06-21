NHS Trust invites local businesses to support the NHS Big Tea

The NHS Big Tea is being led by NHS Charities Together on Tuesday 5th July and is an event that they hope will raise vital funds for NHS charities across the country, including Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity. However, it also gives local businesses and communities the chance to express their thanks to the staff and volunteers who have worked through the most challenging period in the history of the NHS at their local hospitals.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “The NHS Big Tea is an event which allows us to celebrate the birthday of the NHS, whilst also raising some vital funds for your local hospital charity. We would therefore love to see as many local companies as possible supporting the event this year by hosting their very own tea party at their workplace.

“Last year’s NHS Big Tea raised £3,000 which was directly invested into health and wellbeing initiatives at the Trust. This year, with the support of the local community, companies, and cafes, we hope to raise even more and would welcome your support.”

Businesses can get involved by hosting a tea party in their workplace on the 5th July, or a day of their choice in July, and could even host a rainbow themed dress down day to help raise funds. All participants will receive a welcome pack which includes balloons, cake flags, donation forms and an event poster and DBTH can also provide collection tins/ buckets and charity t-shirts if required.

All funds raised will contribute towards key projects at the trust supporting colleagues’ mental health as well as providing additional equipment, services, and amenities for patients, visitors, and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

To sign up to host your own NHS Big Tea event and receive a fundraising support pack, please visit www.dbthcharity.co.uk/nhs-big-tea/.