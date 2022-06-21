Raising the Flag in Support of Armed Forces Day – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Mole Valley District Council will once again be raising the Armed Forces flag at its Dorking office in support of Armed Forces Week (20-25 June 2022).

The Chairman of Mole Valley District Council (MVDC), Councillor Paul Potter raised the Armed Forces Flag at 10am on Monday 20th June outside MVDC’s Pippbrook offices. The flag will be flying for the week, and taken down after Armed Forces Day on the Saturday.

Councillor Paul Potter, said; “I am exceptionally proud to have been able to unite with others around the United Kingdom in raising the Armed Forces Flag today. The flag is flying at our Dorking offices as a mark of respect and in recognition of the contribution made by the Armed Forces community.”

Councillor Keira Vyvyan-Robinson, MVDC’s Cabinet Member for Projects and Armed Forces Champion, said: “Armed Forces Week takes place each year and is an opportunity for the whole country to express its appreciation of the involvement and sacrifices made by those who serve, or have served, in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, in addition to Service families and cadets. This special week also recognises the dedication of Reservists who balance their civilian lives with a military career and would be ready to serve, should their country need them. The annual Reserves Day is held on Wednesday 22 June.”

Community events taking place to mark Armed Forces Day 2022 can be searched by visiting the Armed Forces Day website.