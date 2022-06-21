Safer Merton supports police closure of premises over ASB concerns

A Lower Morden SNT officer serves the closure order on 8 Dunster Avenue

Merton Council staff worked alongside local police to shut down a property in Morden which had been a persistent nuisance to local residents for more than nine months and which was suspected of being used for criminal purposes such as drug use and dealing.

Reports of anti-social behavior (ASB) at 8 Dunster Avenue, SM4 had been made to the Lower Morden Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) from before October 2021, but during that month the frequency of complaints increased.

Safer Merton ASB team and Environmental Health team worked with the police SNT to share information and help collate evidence in relation to the increase in ASB reports and concerns that that ‘cuckooing’ (when unwanted people take over a person’s home and use the property to facilitate exploitation) was taking place.

Early this month, officers from Lower Morden SNT obtained a closure order for three months on the property. In April, Safer Merton achieved another closure of a premises in Pollards Hill which was shut down for three months for similar cases of anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Eleanor Stringer, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Civic Pride, said: “This prompt action to shut down a premises which was causing residents disturbance and leading to disorder shows how committed Merton is to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

“I’d like to thank members of the local police, our Environmental Health team, and especially the proactive approach of the Safer Merton ASB team and their effective partnership working.”

If you have any issues around anti-social behaviour, Safer Merton’s ASB team can be contacted on asbu@merton.gov.uk.