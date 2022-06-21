Three North Norfolk leisure centres set to reopen

Date published: 27th September 2021

Three leisure centres in North Norfolk are set to reopen their doors on Friday, October 1.

Stalham Sports Centre, North Walsham Sports Centre and Cromer Sports Centre have been closed since March 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

However, the sites, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with North Norfolk District Council, will soon be available for local communities to use.

Cllr Virginia Gay, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Well-being and Culture commented: “Our three dual-use sports centres were forced to shut in March 2020 with very little notice. So the news that they are about to reopen is truly welcome. People might be surprised by the amazing range of activities which they provide.”

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s Contract Manager, said: “We are delighted to reopen these centres and to provide an exciting range of activities to local communities.

“We hope people of all ages and interests enjoy using the centres again and our staff look forward to welcoming the public back.”

All three centres will operate as cashless sites. Bookings will need to be made online, activities will be paid via card and club bookings via monthly invoicing.