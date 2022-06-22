

Posted on Friday 20th October 2017

Have you ever wanted to delve into Divination, ponder the peculiarities of Potions and discover magical creatures? Now you can.

Working in partnership with the British Library, Bournemouth and Poole Libraries are proud to host the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition.

On display in Bournemouth Central Library from 20 October 2017 until 30 December 2017, and in Poole Central Library from 8 January 2018 until 28 February 2018, the exhibition will be capturing the traditions of folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, including potions and alchemy, divination and magical creatures.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Poole and Bournemouth Libraries are two of 22 major libraries across the UK participating in the exhibition.

Bournemouth and Poole will be delving deep into their respective local history archives for a display of magical treasures and tales from the local area. Poole Museum will be providing local trinkets to display and Bournemouth Library has links to Mary Shelley and Frankenstein.

Events include:

Bournemouth Central Library:

Half term arts and crafts Wednesday October 25 between 2:15- 3:15pm.

Poole Libraries:

‘The Harry Potter Effect’ – Two live screenings from the British Library’s Hogwarts Curriculum Lectures; Thursday 23 November between 7-8.30pm

‘Women, Witches and Witch-Trials’, which will be hosted at Poole Central Library on Tuesday 5 December between 7- 8.30pm.

Harry Potter Quiz Night on Friday 26 January at Hamworthy Library between 7.30 – 10pm.

Cllr Pat Oakley, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Tourism, Leisure and The Arts for, Bournemouth Borough Council said: “The Harry Potter series has been a firm favourite for children and adults alike for the past twenty years and it is incredibly exciting to have a piece of the magic coming to Bournemouth.”

Cllr Mohan Iyengar, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Culture and Community, Borough of Poole, said: “The Harry Potter series has influenced literature and reading over the past twenty years. Poole is proud to be one of a few libraries across the country chosen to host this magical exhibition. I’d encourage everyone to go and experience the world of Harry Potter.”

The exhibition will cater to all ages, with crafts and activities provided for children. The live screenings and quiz evening are not suitable for children.

The British Library’s major exhibition in partnership with Bloomsbury, Harry Potter: A History of Magic, is open in London from 20 October 2017- 28 February 2018.

Twitter and Facebook #BLHarryPotter