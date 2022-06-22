Fairspin is a blockchain casino that launched in 2018. Transparency and legality are important for the company, so Fairspin supports blockchain and operates under license. The online casino cooperates with different providers, expands the bonus system, takes care of players’ safety and launches its own products.

When a user goes to the main page of the site, he definitely will not get lost. At the top is a header with categories of games and promotions. To the left of the header is a side menu that opens when clicked. You can register or log in to the site through the side menu or special buttons (“Register”, “Login”), they are in the upper right corner of every page.

To register at Fairspin you have to enter the data:

email

password

telephone number

account currency

By registering, the user agrees with the rules and conditions of the casino, privacy policy and confirms that he or she is over 18 years old.

In the future, to withdraw funds and other features, the player needs to confirm his or her identity through the standard KYC procedure.

Advantages of playing with cryptocurrency

Fairspin blockchain casino shows its users analytics on all games. To find out what the game’s payout percentage is and the last maximum jackpot, you need to go to the statistics section. To do this, hover your cursor over the game of interest and click on the analytics icon in the upper right corner. The statistics also show the amount of bets for all time and the number of games played.

At Fairspin Casino, you can play for cryptocurrency, and this gives players a number of advantages:

All transactions are recorded in the blockchain with no possibility of making changes to them. The probability of hacking the data block is zero.

Transfers between cryptocurrencies happen in seconds and with minimal mining fees.

Data on bets, deposits and withdrawals are recorded in the blockchain – the casino works honestly.

Fairspin online casino games

Every fan of gambling entertainment will find a suitable game on Fairspin. There is a lot to choose from on the platform:

Slots – bright games with different paylines and plots

Card games are a great choice for those who rely not only on their luck, but also on their intellect

Roulette is a game of chance with a large pool of bets

Live casino is a section for those who are interested in playing with live dealers and feel the atmosphere of a real casino

Virtual sports are games modeled on real sports events. The results are known in a few minutes

Sports betting – a new section in Fairspin for those who want to win with their predictions

Almost all games at Fairspin are available for free. Before registering or making a deposit, users can open demo versions of games and choose what they like.