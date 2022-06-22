Art student’s striking wall mural unveiled at Canary Wharf offices

Art student João Destro’s vibrant and colourful wall mural is taking pride of place in the Canary Wharf offices of global law firm Clifford Chance after he was commissioned by a panel of judges.

João, who studies Art & Design at New City College Tower Hamlets, was picked as the winner from a group of 10 students who submitted proposals and concepts for a large mural to bring the office’s fifth floor to life.

The bright, innovative design was unveiled at a launch reception held in the Clifford Chance offices on Wednesday 15 June, attended by VIPs including Michael Bates, Clifford Chance UK Managing Partner and Gerry McDonald, New City College Group Principal and CEO.

The striking artwork was commissioned by Nigel Frank, the curator of the international law firm’s collection of artworks, who said he was thoroughly pleased with the piece.

He told João at the launch and private viewing: “It is an absolutely stunning piece. You have created the most amazing artwork that I still cannot believe you realised in such a short time.”

The mural unveiling coincided with João’s birthday and he was presented with a beautiful cake to celebrate with guests at the launch.