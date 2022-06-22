Blackpool to mark Windrush Day 2022



Posted on Monday 20th June 2022

On Wednesday 22 June the iconic Blackpool Tower will be lit in red, gold, green and blue colours to mark Windrush Day 2022.

Windrush Day honours the British Caribbean community, and the half a million people who travelled to the UK after the Second World War.

The day is designed to recognise and thank all those who arrived on Empire Windrush (known as the Windrush Generation), and their descendants, for the contributions they made to Britain during its recovery from the Second World War and have continued to make ever since.

Dawn Poleon, Administration Officer for Preston Windrush Generation and Descendants, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled that Blackpool Tower is going to be lit up for Windrush Day on the 22 June. “Windrush Day is important for two reasons. The first is we are celebrating the wonderful and colourful culture that is on offer with having people from the Caribbean and Africa in this country and town and secondly we are remembering those who came here post WW2 to help rebuild our country. “Everyone is very welcome down on the Comedy Carpet just before 6pm to see our beautiful tower light up red, gold, green and blue for Windrush Day and to come and celebrate and remember Windrush Day with us.”

Cllr Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member with responsibility for community engagement, said:

“We are honoured to mark Windrush Day in this way, I know how much it means to the Windrush generation and their descendants. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Association in the future to see what else Blackpool can to do support and celebrate the Windrush generation. “



