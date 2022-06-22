Celebrating Armed Forces Day in Barnsley

National Armed Forces Day is taking place this year on Saturday, 25 June. Locally, celebrations are being held at Penistone Showground, at an event run by the Veterans Tri Services CIC. The Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Sarah Tattersall, will be attending as a guest and showing her support for our local veterans, and you are encouraged to join her in coming together to celebrate at the event.

Armed Forces Day is a national day celebrated across the country and gives people the opportunity to show their respect and support for the men and women of the armed forces, past and present, including currently serving troops, service families, reservists, veterans and cadets.

The event in Penistone will offer a day full of fun for the entire family. From a military parade to a Battle of Britain flypast, assault course style activities to entertainment in the arena, there will be a whole host of activities for all ages. Food and drinks will be available as well as a variety of trade stalls for visitors to enjoy.

The Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Sarah Tattersall, said: “I’m honoured to be celebrating Barnsley’s Armed Forces Day. This day is a fantastic opportunity for our communities to come together to celebrate and thank the service men and women for their commitment and dedication.

“Everyone’s welcome to attend, and it would be great to see residents from across the borough unite to show our support for those who make up the armed forces community in Barnsley.”

Stacie Gilbert, one of the volunteers from Veterans Tri Services CIC, said: “We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to Penistone Showground for this great event. It’s been a long time since our last event and so have pulled out all the stops for this year!”

The event will be taking place from 12pm-4pm on Saturday 25 June, you can find out more about the event and how to purchase tickets on the Tri Veterans Service CIC website.

For more information about Armed Forces Day, visit the Armed Forces Day website.