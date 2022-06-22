Dorset Road Fix 2022 – micro-surfacing from 20 June
Micro-surfacing works are getting underway to help preserve more of Dorset Council’s road network.
The low-cost treatment is laid over the top of the current surface – filling in shallow cracks and holes – and helps protect the underlying road structure from water damage as well as adding reinforcement to the existing asphalt.
Due to the large equipment and number of vehicles used to carry out the work, roads will be closed for the treatment to be carried out.
Road closures will be from 8am to 5pm with a gateman available to address any queries.
Please look for advance notice signs which will be put out before the start of work and, to help work go smoothly, please move your vehicle off the road.
Road surfaces will be swept the day after treatment, with white lines replaced between three and five days after the work.
Any drain covers that are too low following the surfacing will be raised within three weeks after the work.
This season, Dorset Council Highways’ contractor Kiely will be carrying out the work.
Week starting 20 June
Long Street, Cerne Abbas
Wills Lane, Cerne Abbas
Cranes Meadow, Buckland Newton
Courtyard Cottages, Piddletrenthide
Symonds Court, Charmisnter
Broken Cross, Charmisnter
Charlotte Close, Charmisnter
Westleaze Close, Charmisnter
Frome View, Bradford Peverell
Giles Close, Bradford Peverell
Powys Close, Dorchester
Thornhill Close, Dorchester
Vespasian Way, Dorchester
Week starting 27 June
Hillfort Close, Dorchester *part only From junction with Roman Road*
Legion Close, Dorchester
Britannia Way, Dorchester
Capitol Close, Dorchester
Roman Road, Dorchester
Minerva Close, Dorchester
Temple Close, Dorchester
Mistover Close, Dorchester
Wellbridge Close, Dorchester
Friars Close, Dorchester
Alfred Place, Dorchester
Hardy Avenue, Dorchester
Link Road, Dorchester
Kings Road, Dorchester
Holloway Road, Dorchester
In-situ recycling, surface dressing and resurfacing programmes of work are all currently underway across the council area as part of this year’s £16m investment in road maintenance.