Dorset Road Fix 2022 – micro-surfacing from 20 June

Micro-surfacing works are getting underway to help preserve more of Dorset Council’s road network.

The low-cost treatment is laid over the top of the current surface – filling in shallow cracks and holes – and helps protect the underlying road structure from water damage as well as adding reinforcement to the existing asphalt.

Due to the large equipment and number of vehicles used to carry out the work, roads will be closed for the treatment to be carried out.

Road closures will be from 8am to 5pm with a gateman available to address any queries.

Please look for advance notice signs which will be put out before the start of work and, to help work go smoothly, please move your vehicle off the road.

Road surfaces will be swept the day after treatment, with white lines replaced between three and five days after the work.

Any drain covers that are too low following the surfacing will be raised within three weeks after the work.

This season, Dorset Council Highways’ contractor Kiely will be carrying out the work.

Week starting 20 June

Long Street, Cerne Abbas

Wills Lane, Cerne Abbas

Cranes Meadow, Buckland Newton

Courtyard Cottages, Piddletrenthide

Symonds Court, Charmisnter

Broken Cross, Charmisnter

Charlotte Close, Charmisnter

Westleaze Close, Charmisnter

Frome View, Bradford Peverell

Giles Close, Bradford Peverell

Powys Close, Dorchester

Thornhill Close, Dorchester

Vespasian Way, Dorchester

Week starting 27 June

Hillfort Close, Dorchester *part only From junction with Roman Road*

Legion Close, Dorchester

Britannia Way, Dorchester

Capitol Close, Dorchester

Roman Road, Dorchester

Minerva Close, Dorchester

Temple Close, Dorchester

Mistover Close, Dorchester

Wellbridge Close, Dorchester

Friars Close, Dorchester

Alfred Place, Dorchester

Hardy Avenue, Dorchester

Link Road, Dorchester

Kings Road, Dorchester

Holloway Road, Dorchester

In-situ recycling, surface dressing and resurfacing programmes of work are all currently underway across the council area as part of this year’s £16m investment in road maintenance.