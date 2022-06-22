Escape the Everyday in Liverpool this summer

A major new campaign has launched aimed at attracting visitors to the city region this summer.

Running throughout June and July the campaign, funded by VisitEngland and launched this week, encourages visitors to take part in the National Tourist Board’s ‘Escape the Everyday’ marketing campaign supporting England’s tourism industry recovery with a trip to Liverpool City Region. Using the tag line ‘Escape to Liverpool’, the marketing campaign builds on the success of last year’s summer campaign and highlights the wonderful mix of indoor and outdoor attractions that sets Liverpool City Region apart.

Alongside cultural attractions such at the Royal Liver Building 360 Tour, cycling experiences with Liverpool Cycle Tours, a ticket to ride on the Magical Mystery Tour Bus and the unforgettable food and drink visitors expect from a city break, the campaign also inspires visitors to explore our wonderful city region, including glorious beaches in Crosby, theatre trips in Prescot and wild days out in Knowsley.

Launched on visitliverpool.com, the campaign will encourage people to visit the city region and book their tickets for experiences and attractions in advance directly through VisitLiverpool. The website will feature a selection of bookable products and inspirational itineraries on how to escape to Liverpool for a city break including where to stay and the best places to eat and drink.

Short films and photography showing the best of the city region will be used across digital advertising platforms, targeted at potential visitors in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield. A series of influencer visits and a partnership with Avanti West Coast will also provide inspirational content and reach.

Marketing Liverpool have also partnered with other destinations, Manchester, Chester and Derby to work together on promoting the North West as a destination for visitors this summer and beyond.

Chris Brown, Director of Marketing Liverpool commented: “We are delighted to have been successful in our application for funding and for the support of VisitEngland once again. The resources have allowed us to build upon last year’s Escape The Everyday campaign, continuing to encourage domestic tourism to the city and wider city region at a time when businesses within the visitor economy need support.”

Laura Pye, Chair of Liverpool City Region Visitor Economy Board commented: “The return of this campaign will be a key step in continuing to help the visitor economy sector recover. After a positive start last year, the campaign will encourage more local and national visitors to the Liverpool City Region to discover the wide range of attractions and venues on offer.”

Andrew Stokes, VisitEngland Director says: “VisitEngland is very pleased to be delivering this fund to support destinations locally as they align their activities to our national ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign, encouraging more people to discover the fantastic array of tourism products on their doorstep and further afield.

“With the slower return of international tourists, now is the time to visit our wonderful cities and remind ourselves why they are such a draw. The funding will also support local businesses who have been working so hard to welcome visitors back and provide a stand-out experience.”

The campaign is being delivered by Marketing Liverpool, and financed by VisitEngland’s Destination Management Organisation (DMO) Marketing Fund, which enables DMOs to deliver tourism recovery marketing. Liverpool has already been prominently featured in the national marketing campaign for Escape the Everyday.

More information can be found at www.visitliverpool.com/escapetoliverpool