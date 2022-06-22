Extra council support for residents through cost of living crisis – Newsroom

Croydon Council is supporting residents in greatest need this summer with over £3m in extra funding.

The package of additional help includes an extra £1m to support Croydon’s older residents through rising energy costs ahead of the government’s winter fuel payment later this year. Croydon’s adult social care team will work closely with elderly residents to make sure they receive the right support for their individual circumstances.

A further £1.3m will go towards supporting children and young people. This comes at a crucial time ahead of the school summer holidays and the additional burden that these can place on many families.

Food vouchers will be distributed through local schools to families already in receipt of free school meals. Importantly, some additional funds will be available for those not in receipt of free school meals but who may still need support. Money will also support a number of schools to continue to distribute surplus food through The Felix Project, providing parents and carers the opportunity to reduce their food bills.

The recent winter round of the government’s Household Support Fund saw the council provide extra support to over 34,000 residents in greatest need as well as key community groups – helping with fuel, food, household essentials, white goods such as fridges or microwaves, and boiler repairs.

More details on the fund, including information on how to apply directly, are available on the council website.

“I know that families and households across Croydon are feeling the squeeze from current cost of living increases, which is why it is important we can support our most vulnerable residents through this difficult time with a range of financial support.

“The council will be working with all our partners to make sure household support funding goes directly to those who need it most, including looking after our elderly residents through rising fuel costs and helping families with young children.

“I would encourage anyone who is struggling financially to get in touch via the details on our website so we can support them where possible.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

The council continues to provide and signpost a range of dedicated support for residents who may be struggling financially. Details on wider support can be found on the council website:

Independent information and guidance can also be accessed via Citizens Advice.